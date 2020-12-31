A pandemic, an election that won’t end, “Wonder Woman 1984.” The sting of 2020 just didn’t stop.
Never have so many people collectively looked forward to saying out with the old and in with the new. From Kobe Bryant’s death to murder hornets, civil unrest to racial reform, lockdowns to anti-maskers and COVID-19 deniers, the year has been a doozy.
If anything, tonight gives us a little hope for the coming year, and that hope will be highlighted by the biggest fireworks display in Interior Alaska.
In offering a safe and socially distanced festive fireworks event, the University of Alaska Fairbanks is firing off the Fairbanks Curling Lions’ 31st annual Sparktacular celebration at 8 p.m. tonight, launching from the university’s West Ridge. The annual fireworks draws crowds lining Geist Road, the Parks Highway and streets near the university as spectators gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, most UAF buildings will be closed during the fireworks display. Masks are required indoors on campus and must be worn outdoors when social distancing is not possible, according to a news release from the university.
University fire and police departments will begin closing roads and ski trails near the staging area about 7 p.m. Alaska Railroad trains travel through the area, and pedestrians and snowmachine riders are asked to stay clear of the tracks. And as a reminder, personal fireworks, drones and sky lanterns are prohibited.
The Sparktacular event is organized by Mike Thomas, owner of University Chevron. It is sponsored by University Chevron, Dunlap Insurance Agency, Napa Auto Parts, University of Alaska Fairbanks, KTVF Channel 11, KXDF CBS 13, KFXF Channel 7, Mt. McKinley Bank, Sani-Can, Inc., Interior Towing and Salvage, Napa AutoCare Centers, Gas & Diesel Doctor, Playwright Marketing, The Spur, Monkey Wrench Mechanical and Interior Baseball Lions.
