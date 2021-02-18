Proving that all the world is, indeed, a stage, Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre is hosting its beloved Bard-a-thon online this year.
This year, Bard-a-thon has become Bard-a-Zoom-a-thon and the lineup is a little pared down. To help lower the risk of contracting COVID-19 to the residents at Raven Landing, FST has moved Bard-a-thon to the video chat platform Zoom.
“It’s down to Shakespeare’s greatest hits,” said Tom Robenolt, FST’s producing artistic director.
The show starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, with “Twelfth Night.” From there, the community will read through 15 of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays, one per night during the week and three per night on the weekends.
This, Robenolt hopes, will help to combat Zoom fatigue, and still give plenty of people the chance to participate.
“This is one of my favorite events that we do. For a lot of patrons, it’s one of their favorite events. I love that it’s for anyone. We’ve had all sorts of people come to read. Some came because they were too cold,” Robenolt said. Some attendees bonded over the experience and became friends.
In years past, the company would host live readings of all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays and all 154 of his sonnets over the course of eight days. The plays were read aloud by community members each year at Raven Landing and broadcast over the internet. The event was organized by volunteers and was free to attend.
While the format has changed, all the best parts of Bard-a-thon are intact: it’s still run by volunteers, community members are still encouraged to read the parts and Bard-a-thon is still free to attend.
“Anyone and everyone can come read and celebrate Shakespeare. It’s a bridge and a safe space and a comfortable space,” Robenolt said.
The only difference is, this year Fairbanksans can do all of this safely from home. “This time, you don’t have to drive anywhere. You can just roll over in bed and decide to join in the reading,” Robenolt said.
This is not the first time the event has moved. Bard-a-thon began in 1999 and has been held in Fairbanks Masonic Temple, the Empress Theater and at the Fairbanks Community Museum.
Past sessions have also featured live readings via speaker-phone, so hosting the event from afar isn’t such a wild idea. Robenolt thinks Zoom may even become a more regular part of Bard-a-thon, and allow fans to participate from anywhere in the world.
“That’s a pretty cool thing that’s come out of this,” he said, “It broadens our reach to people.”
While Busking for the Bard, a fundraiser for FST, was scheduled for Friday, it has been postponed to mid-March.
FST hopes to stage “Twelfth Night” this summer, but how the show goes on will depend on state and university event restrictions.
To attend Bard-a-Zoom-a-thon, go to fairbanksshakespeare.org/bardathon for more information or follow this link, bit.ly/3u5aelV. The link leads to the Zoom session.
Cheryl Upshaw is a freelance writer based in Fairbanks.
If You Go
What: Bard-Zoom-A-Thon
Where: Attend via Zoom at bit.ly/3u5aelV
When:
Saturday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.: Twelfth Night
Sunday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.: Henry IV, Pt 1
Sunday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.: The Taming of the Shrew
Sunday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.: King Lear
Monday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.: As You Like It
Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.: Richard III
Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.: The Winter’s Tale
Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.: Romeo and Juliet
Friday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.: Macbeth
Saturday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.: Henry V
Saturday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.: The Comedy of Errors
Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.: Hamlet
Sunday, Feb 28 at 10 a.m.: Othello
Sunday, Feb 28 at 2 p.m.: A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Sunday, Feb 28 at 6 p.m.: The Tempest
Price: Free