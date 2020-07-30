The Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, is playing host this weekend to two nights of outdoor concerts.
Friday is the “The Fairbanks Backyard Country BBQ #5” featuring Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell, Craig Morgan, Kendell Marvel, Chris Bandi and Texas Hill. Doors for the acoustic event open at 4 p.m. with performances starting at 6 p.m. The concert is an all ages show, and children ages 8 and younger are allowed in with a parent or guardian. It also will go on rain or shine.
Additionally, the concert features a wet and dry side, and concert-goes must be 21 or older to sit on the wet side. There will be seating in the grandstands, and guests can bring their own chairs.
On Saturday, the weekend takes a rock ‘n roll turn with “The Fairbanks Rock In The Last Frontier Festival” with Saliva, Alien Ant Farm and Framing Hanley performing. For Saturday’s show, doors open at 4 p.m. with music slatted to start at 5:30 p.m.
Saliva has nine top 20 hits including “Click Click Boom,” “Your Disease,” “Always,” “Rest In Pieces,” and “Ladies & Gentlemen, “ among others. Alien Ant Farm is generally a crowd favorite with hits like “Smooth Criminal,” “Movies” and “These Days.” Framing Hanley is a Nashville band had a handful of songs in the top 40 with their biggest song being the cover of Lil Wayne’s song, “Lollipop.”
Saturday’s concert also is an all-ages event, has a wet and dry side, and occurs rain or shine.
Both concerts are brought to Fairbanks by Erickson Unlimited. Tickets and more information can be found online at www.ericksonevents.com.
Because the concerts are taking place in a pandemic, a mitigation plan is in effect. These include noting that:
• Occupancy is being greatly reduced to allow for social distancing.
• Attendees will be required to have their temperatures checked by security before they can enter the concert. If a person has a fever, they will not be allowed into the concert.
• Several hand sanitizing stations will be placed in different spots around the concert area.
• Masks will not be required for attendees but they are strongly encouraged to be used. Some masks available to purchase for people at the concert if they did not bring one but want one.
• Workers throughout the run of the concert will be wiping and sanitizing high traffic areas including entrances, exits, porta potties, food/beverage areas.
• If you are high risk of getting COVID-19 or afraid of being out in public because of the virus, organizers recommend that you do not attend this event.
• If you are sick or showing possible symptoms of COVID-19, please stay at home, the organizers note.