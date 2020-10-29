The Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra has named Jenni Warren as its managing director.
The symphony’s newsletter states that “Jenni brings multi-faceted experience to our organization including administration, marketing and fundraising with high levels of success. She has served as a staff member of the FSO since 2010, starting as a Box Office Administrator, then working her way up to Operations / Tech Director. Her dedication to the FSO and passion for classical music remains a driving force in her efforts to continue to promote and champion our organization while continuing to serve our patrons in any way possible.”
For more on the symphony, visit fairbankssymphony.org.