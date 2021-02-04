Ever wondered how to keep bees in Alaska? Local beekeepers and business-owners Dawn Cogan and Jennifer Williamson are hosting classes starting this weekend to demystify the process and teach bee-curious Alaskans the ropes of raising bees.
Cogan has lived in Alaska her entire life and has kept bees here for the past 16 years. It all started with her daughter, Kaylee, who had horrible allergies in the spring. Cogan was told to give her daughter a teaspoon of local honey every day to help. She did, and it worked, but the honey was $75 per gallon.
The next year, they raised two bee colonies. The bees also cost $75 and the family was able to collect three gallons of honey.
Keeping bees in the Interior can be a challenge. Between choosing the right species of bees for this part of the world and the low temperatures at this latitude, it’s a complex endeavor.
“Education and taking a class can be all the difference,” Cogan said. After taking a course from a master beekeeper, she was able to collect 46 gallons in a season.
That bumper crop of honey was enough to convince Cogan to start selling the honey.
“In a nutshell, it went from being a medicine to nutrition to a business,” she said.
Williamson and Cogan met through homeschooling, became friends who kept bees and worked on a beekeeping documentary together. After Williamson’s husband died, the two became closer and started their business, Alaska Bees and Brew, which sells honey, candles, lip balms and coffee, in addition to teaching about bees.
The pair covers the entire lifecycle of a hive over the two-day course. That includes demonstrating and practicing all the skills necessary for those new to beekeeping to raise their own colonies. Students will receive hands-on instruction for doing hive checks and manipulating the hives for each of the tasks needed throughout a season. Students will be provided with all the necessary materials to participate in the class.
Students will be given a book to take home that includes tips and tasks for keeping bees in the Interior. Inside, there’s a special section with a calendar so students can learn everything that needs to be done throughout the season and when to do it.
There will also be some more advanced instruction on keeping hives with two queens, how to prevent swarming and diseases and how to extract honey.
Families are encouraged to attend. Williamson and Cogan’s families both helped to raise their bees and they find that kids love to take part in the process.
There are several raffles throughout the class. Students can win beekeeping equipment to take home, an at-home consultation with Cogan and Williamson or the free rental of an extraction tool.
There are still spots open for the Fairbanks class this weekend. Those interested can register at alaskabeeandbrew.com or contact the instructors at (907) 460-6050.
The class is $160 per family and runs from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, for a total of eight hours of instruction. There will also be classes held in Delta Junction on Feb. 20-21 and Kenny Lake on March 6-7.
The classes will be COVID-19 conscious. Participants will be asked to wear masks, socially distance, sit with their family groups, wash their hands frequently and to wear nitrile gloves when handling equipment.
Cheryl Upshaw is a freelance writer in Fairbanks.
If You Go
What: Beekeeping Class
When and Where:
• Fairbanks - Radiant Church (200 First Ave.), Feb. 6-7, 1-5 p.m.
• Delta Junction - Delta Community Center (2287 Deborah St.), Feb. 20-21, 1-5 p.m.
• Kenny Lake - Kenny Lake Community League (8.5 New Edgerton Highway), March 6-7, 1-5 p.m.
Who: Dawn Cogan and Jennifer Williamson, instructors
How to Register: alaskabeesandbrew.com or 907-460-6050.