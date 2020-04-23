Fairbanks Folk Fest has announced it is canceling its 2020 Summer Folk Fest due to safety concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus in large crowds. According to Folk Fest Board President Ryan Bowers, the Planning Committee was in agreement about the necessity of the cancellation, in order to keep artists, volunteers, vendors and audience members safe.
This cancellation comes on the heels of previous setbacks faced by the festival near the end of last year, when the sudden closure of Pioneer Park Centennial Center forced them to quickly find a replacement venue for February’s Winter Folk Fest.
Despite this, Bowers says the Folk Fest organization is moving forward with other long-term goals, and will meet remotely to continue planning for the future. According to a recent post on the Fairbanks Folk Fest Facebook page, they “ ... will be looking at ways that (they) can grow during this time of waiting, and hopefully come out the other side stronger than before.”
Folk Fest will also be maintaining a list of livestreamed concerts and remote lessons by local artists on their website and Facebook page, and may announce more ways to support the local folk community as they present themselves.
Musicians are asked to submit information about livestreamed concerts or distance lessons to folkfest.artists@gmail.com for listing. Questions or suggestions should be sent to fairbanksfolkfest@gmail.com. Anyone interested in helping the Folk Fest Planning Committee in their work supporting the folk community and planning for the future can email fairbanksfolkfest.volunteers@gmail.com.