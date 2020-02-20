Eighteen years ago, Bobby Lewis and Eustace Johnson agreed to come to Fairbanks to lead a gospel choir for Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. It was intended to be a one-time visit.
Since then, the popular duo has traveled to Fairbanks every year, both summer and winter.
“We have come up for weddings and funerals,” Lewis said. “This is our home. You are our family.”
And with that, rehearsals began for another chapter in what is now a traditional community musical offering, much anticipated every year, both summer and winter. The Winter Gospel Choir will perform at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Journey Christian Church, 1201 Hoselton Road. It is a free concert and also includes historical narrations in honor of Black History Month.
All of the festival’s Winter Edition performances are this coming weekend. In addition to gospel choir, there is a Motown Revue performance at 7 p.m. Friday at Raven Landing and a marimba performance on Saturday at Raven Landing.
The gospel choir performance on Sunday is dedicated to the memory of Dick Scott, who recently died. He is the husband of Jo Ryman Scott, who founded Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival in 1980. Bobby Lewis referred to him as her “silent partner.”
“If it were not for Dick, there would be no Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival,” he told singers in the choir. “It takes incredible strength and character to be the support for a passionate woman with a crazy idea. We do not mourn Dick this week,” he added. “We celebrate him and we celebrate a life filled with purpose.”
Motown Revue
Bobby Lewis, with Eustace Johnson on piano, also lead the Motown Revue at 7 p.m. on Friday at Raven Landing, 1222 Cowles St.
This is a longstanding fundraiser, featuring local talent, that benefits the festival. The idea took shape back in 2002, and the evening of Motown music was launched a few years later.
Motown Records began in 1959 when Berry Gordy Jr. founded the record label. That label went on to sign artists including Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson and Michael Jackson.
“It was not meant to be black music,” Lewis said. “It was meant to be music that brought America together.”
Tickets vary in price from $40 to $75 and can be purchased online at www.fsaf.org. Appetizers and desserts included. For age 21 and older.
Marimba
Marimba is fairly new to Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival and Winter Edition, but it continues to grow in popularity. Two workshops this week — for beginners and for experienced musicians — culminate in a performance at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Raven Landing, 1222 Cowles St.
Instructors Jim Levine and Jenny Stroyeck lead the charge.
“It’s their fourth time here as instructors,” said Cindy Wentworth, a marimba musician. “They are the ones who initiated this program.”
Introduced to Fairbanks in 2017, Fairbanks now has a core group of dedicated marimba musicians and at last report, 15 African marimbas in Fairbanks. The musicians practice regularly at The Music Room in downtown Fairbanks. Marimba has been part of Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival since 2018.
Last summer, marimba musicians even celebrated a special event called Marimba Madness North at Tonglen Lake Lodge, as part of Denali outreach for Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. Three marimba groups from around the state came together for a day of musical celebration and during the finale, they all played together.
This week, musicians are preparing for their Saturday performance.
“Both classes are pretty much full,” Wentworth said. “We are all learning new songs. It’s just a wonderful experience with terrific instructors. It’s really, really good for all levels of students.”
This performance is free, but donations are welcome.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Call her at the office 459-7546. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.