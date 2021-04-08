For the past eight years, the Tanana Valley Watershed Association and partners have invited local artists to submit design proposals, and then if picked, paint selected storm drains in downtown Fairbanks on Lacey Street. The top 10 artists win a $100 prize.
The 2021 deadline for submissions is May 1. The art installation is scheduled for June 5. The contest is open to all ages.
The contest is sponsored by TVWA, Fairbanks Stormwater Advisory Council, city of Fairbanks, Fairbanks Downtown Association and Festival Fairbanks.
For more information, see www.tvwatershed.org/enterstormdraincontest or contact Naomi Rambo at tvwatershed@gmail.com or 907-374-8890.