The storm drain art contest deadline for submissions, in which artists paint drains that flow into the Chena River, has been extended until Friday.
Contest winners will be announced May 25.
For the past six years, the Tanana Valley Watershed Association has invited local artists to submit design proposals for storm drain paintings. The purpose of the project is to raise awareness that all storm drains flow directly into the Chena River and to provide an opportunity for artists to create public works of art in downtown. The past paintings were displayed for one to two years priors. Artists painted storm drains on Cushman Street in 2014, on Noble Street in 2015, on Cowles Street in 2016, on Gilliam Way in 2017, on Barnette Street in 2018, and on Fifth Avenue in 2019.
For artist requirements for proposals and submissions, visit www.tvwatershed.org.