From controlling bird vetch to cooking with beans, 20 community classes will be offered via distance delivery June 8-12 by Cooperative Extension agents and staff around the state.
The Zoom classes are free and offered as part of Statewide Extension Week. The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service switched to distance delivery in March after the university cancelled face-to-face classes because of coronavirus concerns. One-hour classes will be offered at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on most days. Topics include:
• Bird vetch control, 10 a.m. June 8
• Air quality in the home and out, 11 a.m. June 8
• AgrAbility program and helping Alaska’s agricultural workers, 2 p.m. June 8
• Fundamentals of Alaska gardening, 3 p.m. June 8
• Zumba fitness, 10 a.m. June 9
• Preparing your home for disasters and for aging, 11 a.m. June 9
• Kids Activity Corner, with exercise and ball making, 2 p.m. June 9
• Healthy homes, 3 p.m. June 9
• Lilacs: Landscape options for Interior and Southcentral Alaska, 6 p.m. June 9
• Scaling up? How to increase food production, 10 a.m. June 10
• Enjoy beans! 11 a.m. June 10
• Canning 101: Safety and science, 2 p.m. June 10
• Kids in the Kitchen, for ages 8-14, 3 p.m. June 10
• Growing together: The ways gardeners support each other, 6 p.m. June 10
• Choosing which vegetable varieties to grow, 10 a.m. June 11
• Starting a cottage foods business, 11 a.m. June 11
• From field to fork: Reducing food waste, 2 p.m. June 11
• Climbing Denali, 3 p.m. June 11
• Green care: The intersection of agriculture and health care, 10 a.m. June 12
• Kids Kitchen Fun Friday: Making tortillas and tacos, 11 a.m. June 12
Register for the free Zoom classes at bit.ly/statewideextensionevents. For more information, contact Extension at 877-520-5211.