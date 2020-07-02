Matthew Raymond, a Fairbanks State Farm agent, has announced that the State Farm Neighborhood Assist is back for its ninth year in 2020.
“This year has been like no other in recent history, and $25,000 could make a big impact at a time when nonprofits and the communities they serve need it most,” a release announcing the grant program states. “Due to the many challenges facing our nation right now, we’re removing all category requirements for submissions this year. This action will free up communities to submit causes to address their greatest needs.”
The program will continue to award $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects. According to a recent State Farm research study, one-quarter of respondents say that they are “extremely” or “very” involved in trying to improve their neighborhood and 6 out of 10 are are trying to improve their neighborhood in some capacity.
How the program works
The submission phase starts July 15 and ends when 2,000 submissions are reached.
Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com starting July 15. You can prepare now by going to the website and downloading the submission guide. The first 2,000 submissions will be accepted. The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to the top 200 finalists using a scoring rubric.
Ultimately, voters will decide which community improvement projects win big. The voting phase is Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. The public will have a chance to vote 10 times per day every day for 10 days for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. Voting will take place at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
The winners
Winners will be announced Nov. 4.
The 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant. Winners will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
“Grant programs that address community needs, like Neighborhood Assist, are more important than ever,” Raymond said. “This initiative truly embodies the spirit of being a good neighbor.”
Last year, 163,000 people cast 4.4 million votes in support of their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities.
Since the program began, State Farm has awarded $8 million in support of more than 300 causes.