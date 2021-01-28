Esports professionals will share how students and others can get involved in the industry during a series of free public online discussions sponsored by the University of Alaska Fairbanks School of Management.
The Spring Esports Speaker Series is sponsored by SOM’s sport and
recreation business program. Guests from across the country will speak once per month from January through April.
Esports and gaming have seen exponential growth in recent years. The trend accelerated in 2020 as people socially distanced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Featured topics will include:
• Tuesday, Feb. 23 — Alaska Esports Scene
• Tuesday, March 23 — Tackling Stigmas, Stereotypes and Myths
• Tuesday, April 13 — Coaching Esports
RSVPs can be made at bit.ly/3qW0LuJ. For more information, contact Travis Misner at tdmisner@alaska.edu.