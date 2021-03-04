The Tanana District 4-H Leaders Council will give away free spring break kits to all youth under the age of 18, whether or not they are members of 4-H. Only 200 kits are available, so supplies are limited.
Each kit includes something fun to do each day of spring break week — crafts, coloring sheets and a baking recipe to share with your family.
Pre-registration is required at the Tanana District 4-H website at bit.ly/Tanana4H. Select your pickup day and time on March 5 or 6. The online registration form contains more details about pickup days. Register each child separately. That will help keep an accurate count of supplies.
For questions, contact Marla Lowder at 907 474-2427 or mklowder@alaska.edu. Or Ronda Boswell at 907 474-2450 or rlboswell@alaska.edu.