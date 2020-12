Join KUAC FM 89.9’s New Year's Eve Community Tune-In from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. tonight to ring in 2021 by listening to your friends' and neighbors' song requests and dedications. KUAC volunteers, like Maryanne Babij, have worked hard to prepare a soulful, invigorating evening of music and messages. Community members submitted their song requests and dedications for this locally-produced program. Tune in at 89.9 FM or stream at KUAC.org.