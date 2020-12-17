If any year needed to disappear with the dark, it’s 2020.
A pandemic, a tumultuous election that some Americans don’t believe was legit, murder hornets, the death of RBG, riots and protests, the death of Kobe Bryant, monkeys escaping a lab with COVID-19 samples, West Coast wildfires, a possible supervolcano hanging out under the Aleutian Islands — yep, this year hasn’t exactly been stellar. (If you had “Undiscovered Aleutian Islands Supervolcano” on your bingo card, congratulations.)
That’s why 2020 needs to go. It’s been a dark year for much of the world; a soul-sucking, eye-rolling, social-distancing, bar-closing really bad year.
After Monday — that’s winter solstice — we get some reprieve. Shrouding us in dark on the longest night of the year, come Dec. 22, we see some change. Some light returns. The day after that, some more. And the next day, some more. It will get here, and likely, not soon enough for many of us. That’s why we need a big celebration to say goodbye to the darkness of 2020. That celebration is happening Saturday in downtown Fairbanks.
Saturday marks the annual Solstice Fireworks Downtown, a seasonal event on the longest night of the year that celebrates the return of the light. The sparkling, light-up-the-night event is needed more this year than ever before.
“It’s not quite the turn of the new year but it’s an outdoor event and we can cheer a lot,” said David van den Berg of the Downtown Association of Fairbanks, the organization that puts on the fireworks display, which is presented by Alyeska Pipeline. “It’s going to be a great fireworks show.”
The display starts at 8 p.m. Saturday and launches from Shoreway Drive, lasting about 20 minutes. Parking is free on downtown streets on Saturdays, and ample socially distanced viewing locations are available along the Chena River and bridges that cross the river. Like the Facebook event states, “ ... that comfortably allows lots of us to be ‘together apart’ downtown.”
Normally the solstice fireworks celebration is accompanied with warming huts and cocoa with some downtown businesses taking advantage of the influx of visitors by staying open later or offering nightly specials. There are no specific post-fireworks gatherings planned this year, and that’s just a part of 2020.
“In a bit of a nod to the time, and in trying to be safe, now’s not been a good year for that,” van den Berg said of post-show gatherings.
All is not on hold though. On Saturday, Santa and his reindeer will make an appearance from 4-6 p.m. at the Morris Thompson Center, 101 Dunkel St., to help celebrate Christmas. If it’s one thing 2020 could use, Santa’s cheer is it, illuminated by a night of bangs, blasts and bams celebrating the return of the light.
Saturday’s fireworks display is free to attend and open to the public. For more on the event, see fairbanksalaska.com/solsticefireworks.
