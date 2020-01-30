The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute will host free public talks on topics ranging from the aurora to permafrost to the 2018 earthquake in Anchorage.
The 2020 Science for Alaska Lecture Series runs through March 3. Talks start at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Raven Landing Center, 1222 Cowles St. The series brings current scientific research to Alaskans in an event that pools knowledge from scientists with expertise across the state.
Lectures are offered live in Fairbanks and online, as well as on DVDs that are accessible through the Alaska library system.
The 2020 lectures and dates are:
• Feb. 4, “Nukes in Alaska: Then and Now” with Curt Szuberla, director of the Wilson Alaska Technical Center.
• Feb. 11, “Not-So-Permanent Permafrost?,” with Louise Farquharson, research associate, UAF.
• Feb. 18, “How to Talk to a Satellite” with Denise Thorsen, professor of electrical and computer engineering, UAF.
• Feb. 25, “Alaska Aftershocks: The 2018 Anchorage Earthquake” with Matt Gardine, seismologist, Alaska Earthquake Center, UAF.
• March 3, “Aurorasaurus: How You Can Get Involved in Aurora Research,” with Elizabeth MacDonald, space physicist, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.
For more about the lectures, visit the series website at www.gi.alaska.edu or the Facebook event page.