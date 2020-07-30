Salmonfest is going virtual this year with an hours-long set of performances this weekend.
Called “Salmonfest: Streaming for Bristol Bay,” the event is three hours of fish and music featuring musicians, artists, and salmon-centric activists. It’s presented by Salmonfest and Cook Inletkeeper, and it streams from 4-7 p.m. Sunday. The festival normally takes place in Ninilchik.
The goal is to raise funds for United Tribes of Bristol Bay and raise awareness of Pebble Mine. The event will be streamed live on Cook Inletkeeper’s Facebook page and will feature headliner bands including Portugal. the Man, Indigo Girls, Todd Snider and Rising Appalachia.
The event will feature a variety of “byte-sized” micro sets from over 15 of artists. The music will be coupled with live art, stories, and a call to action from salmon champions across Alaska. The event will mix pre-recorded and live sets with live hosting and in-studio guests, all streamed onto Salmonfest’s facebook live. “Salmonfest: Streaming for Bristol Bay” is a free event, but viewers are encouraged to donate to support the work to stop the Pebble Mine.
Salmonfest, originally Salmonstock, was born 10 years ago to galvanize salmon lovers everywhere into action to protect Bristol Bay and fight Pebble Mine.
For more information visit inletkeeper.org/salmonfest.