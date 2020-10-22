The ultimate partici ... (say it!) ... pation movie is back.
Naked Stage Productions is bringing the midnight movie classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” back this year, but with one big change. It won’t be on stage at Salisbury Theatre at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Now, it will be in your living room.
Naked Stage is the Fairbanks-based theater and production company that has performed the movie, complete with a shadow cast acting out the scenes, each Halloween at midnight. It’s grown so popular it sells out Salisbury Theatre. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of the Salisbury to the public, that means no stage on which to throw your toilet paper and rice and yell at Brad and Janet.
But Halloween wouldn’t be Halloween without “Rocky Horror,” so Rachel Blackwell, owner of the company, went a different route. She made her own “Rocky Horror.”
Over the course of two weekends, she and cast members recreated the movie, filming all the scenes and editing them into a somewhat similar production resembling the cult classic film that has become synonymous with corsets, castles and spunky Transylvanians.
“We got an idea from what had been done with ‘The Princes Bride,’ so that was kind of the concept,” Blackwell said, referencing a remake of that movie in which A-list actors created a homemade version during the nation’s initial quarantine and shutdown. In the remake, Hollywood actors filmed “The Princess Bride” on their phones, with the film showing on the streaming service Quibi.
Blackwell put out a call to previous “Rocky Horror” cast members, urging them to submit videos of their characters or other characters in the movie. She also filmed scenes with the help of cast members, ending up with a hodgepodge of clips that have a very “Rocky Horror” feel.
“It’s kind of a different look of the movie but I feel it works with ‘Rocky,’” she said.
The movie will be available for download on the Naked Stage website starting Oct. 26, and will remain available for viewing until Nov. 8. The cost to download the film is $5.50, and viewers can watch it as many times as they like.
The locally-shot film includes multiple actors playing the same roles. For example, in one scene the actor playing Riff Raff will be different than the actor in another scene. That allowed Blackwell to include a larger cast than normal and also allowed her to use video submissions from across the world.
“We had people from all over submit clips of themselves yelling callbacks,” she said. “Initially, I was going to throw a couple in, and we put some in, and it’s absolutely hilarious.”
Callbacks occur when audience members yell off-color quips and one-liners to characters in the movie, and it’s one of the most popular aspects of participating in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
“We had people from Portland and Seattle send in stuff, even a person from Scotland send in them doing the ‘Time Warp,” Blackwell said. “We can have all these different people participating that normally wouldn’t be able to. I have a whole folder full of people yelling callbacks that we’re putting right into the movie.”
Locally, the movie features Fairbanks residents who are both “Rocky Horror” veterans as well as newcomers. Some involved include Amber Shoemaker, drag performer Penny Dragful, Christina Reid, Julie Jergens, Sarah Harman, Greg Hoskin, Dustin Bennett, Ramona Flowers, Cori Williams, and even local fitness expert Torrey Plunk, owner of Fairbanks Fit Body Boot Camp, appearing as the Creature — gold shorts and all.
“In this new environment of being home all the time and everything online and virtual, it’s like a flood of content,” Blackwell said. “It’s hard to stand out. I’m hoping our show will stand out. I love ‘Rocky Horror’ and it’s been such a part of my life for so long. I was holding out hope for a show but I’m also glad I can still have ‘Rocky Horror’ in my life this year and be able to share it with people.”
The locally-produced film goes online at 4 p.m. Oct. 26 and will remain available for viewing until 11 p.m. Nov. 8. The movie can be purchased and downloaded at www.nakedstageproductions.com. For more about the film, see the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/alaskansp.
