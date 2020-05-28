You might not have known Rick Rahoi, but you knew his work.
If you have any presence online in Fairbanks social media circles or subscribe to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, then you saw Rick’s photos. He was a passionate photographer who captured the city and all its trademarks and then generously shared those photos with the world. Rick passed away recently after an extended illness.
His topic was Alaska, and his specialty was Fairbanks. From capturing ice fog in the winter and frozen images of winter life here to all summer’s glory, Rick shot images of all the life in and around Fairbanks. One of his favorite topics was a local dog park, where he would catalog the pups and their names and breeds before sharing the images. Another was Tanana Lakes, where he would capture nature shots or beach-goers. He was a frequent poster to Fairbanks-related pages on Facebook, where his images brightened the often contentious world of social media.
Rick frequently submitted his photographs to us here at the Daily News-Miner, appearing often on the front page. He had a eye for nature and detail, and his work will be noticeably missed.
The following pages contain a sampling of Rick’s work that appeared on the pages of the News-Miner over the years as well as online.
Thanks for the images, Rick.