A new exhibit at the University of Alaska Museum of the North, 1962 Yukon Drive, features paintings by Ray Troll and sculptures by Gary Stabb as part of the traveling exhibition, “Cruisin’ the Fossil Coastline.”
The exhibit includes fossils from the Earth science collection at the museum, full-size prehistoric animals modeled by Gary Stabb, and more than two dozen original paintings by Ray Troll.
“This eye-catching exhibit is the enjoyable and informative result of a collaboration between artists and scientists,” said Patrick Druckenmiller, director and Earth science curator at the UA Museum of the North. “Ray’s iconic art and Gary’s sculptures bring to life Alaska’s amazing and often unexpected fossils.”
“Cruisin’ the Fossil Coastline” is based on the eponymous book by Troll and paleontologist Kirk Johnson and is organized by the Anchorage Museum with support from Lynden Inc. Troll and Johnson, who serves as the director of the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History, logged more than 10,000 miles and traveled 250 days along western North America’s coastline in search of fossils. Several artworks will also be displayed at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center, 101 Dunkel St.
The museum is offering a special $4 rate for visitors to this exhibit alone.