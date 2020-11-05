The annual Raven Art Show, a Fairbanks tradition for more than a decade that supports the Alaska Songbird Institute, is going online this year.
This year’s show runs Friday through Monday and is using the Facebook Groups platform to showcase artists and their works. A special “soft opening” is viewable for Alaska Songbird Institute members. New items will be listed each day at noon and can be purchased directly from the artists. A portion of all sales supports ASI’s 2021 programs. You can find the Facebook Group at www.facebook.com/groups/ravenartshow2020.
The even also features a raffle, with more information and tickets available online at aksongbird.org/raffle. Only 100 tickets will be sold, and prizes include (first place) two round-trip tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies, (second place) a KOWA 500-series ultra compact spotting scope, and (third place) a Vortex Diamondback 8-by-42 binoculars. Your ticket stub will be mailed to you, and the drawings will be held Friday.