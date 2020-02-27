Randy Houser has seen the view from the top of the country charts on many occasions. The singer and songwriter has released five studio albums, including hits like “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight,” “How Country Feels,” “Boots On,” “We Went,” “Whistlin’ Dixie,” and “Like a Cowboy,” selling millions of albums and raking in the awards.
A couple of years ago, something about that view bothered him — he felt he was losing sight of his musical roots by embracing a more contemporary bro-country style. So when he went in to write his fifth album, called “Magnolia” in honor of his home state of Mississippi, he decided to write music the way he wanted.
“I wanted to just write the best songs I could,” he said. “Songs that really mean something to me in my life and just put them all together. There is no big mystery around it or anything like that. The main thing was to make something as uniquely me as I could and make an album that sounds like something you can’t get everywhere else — that sounds like my music, you know?”
He succeeded. Houser’s distinctive baritone is unmistakable on the album, whether he’s whooping it up “New Buzz” or looking inward in “What Whiskey Does,” or the blues of “No Good Place to Cry.” Houser wrote or co-wrote every song on the album
“‘No Good Place to Cry’ is one of my favorite songs on the album,” Houser said, noting that he started writing it about 10 years ago. “I still play it every night. Another one I really love is the last song on the album, ‘Evangeline.’
“It takes me back to a time when I was a kid, you know, in my early 20s and just really carefree,” he said. “It talks about sneaking off and driving down to New Orleans, which is something I did a lot as a kid because I grew up like 120, 125 miles from New Orleans. So we would sneak down there in the middle of the night, it only took us two hours, two and half hours to get there. So we would just haul butt down there and be back before everybody got up and nobody ever knew we were gone.”
Houser started playing music at a young age and was always in bands with people 20 or 30 years older than he was, he said.
“I was always the kid in the band, growing up,” he said. “So I learned to play a lot of different things. Blues was just something I always had in me. I always say my blues is just country blues, white boy blues.”
Houser said he was into Lyle Lovett, Tracy Chapman and Marc Cohn growing up, as well as country music legends like Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson.
“But I was also into Garth Brooks and George Strait,” he said. “So it was all over the place. And also, growing up in Mississippi, I grew up on a lot of blues, like Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland.” He broke into country music as a songwriter — he is one the three songwriters who came up with the infectious “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” which Trace Adkins rode to the top of the charts in 2005. Houser released his first solo album in 2008 and has been a fixture on country radio ever since.
Houser is in Alaska this week for three shows, including one Saturday in Fairbanks. It’s an acoustic show, with fellow country singer-songwriter Kendell Marvel, who has performed in the state several times. Houser is no stranger to Alaska, either. He’s played at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Backyard BBQ in Anchorage and elsewhere, but it’s his first time in Fairbanks, he said. He and Marvel will be playing in Wasilla tonight and in Anchorage on Friday.
“It’ll be fun,” he said. “We always have a good time whether we have a big band out or whatever. It’s just about the songs. The fun part is that the fans get to be the band, basically. Sing with us and make this a group effort. You don’t have to have all that stuff. It’s about the music and about the songs.
“We’re going to have a great time. And if there’s anywhere to have fun while we’re there, it’s where we are. Me and my buddy Kendell, we’re just going to have a blast. I plan on just having the time of my life while I’m there.”
