The Alaska Railroad is seeking entries for its annual commemorative artwork program. The railroad commissions the selected artist to create artwork as the basis for the official 2022 commemorative print.
Artist submissions must include an Alaska Railroad theme. ARRC retains all rights to the artwork from which ARRC will produce at least 250 signed and numbered prints, several thousand posters and several thousand lapel pins. The railroad pays the artist $3,000 and provides 10 artist proofs and 20 posters. The artist agrees to participate in print/poster sale-and-signing events in Anchorage and in Fairbanks. Signing events may also occur in an additional community, depending on the subject of the artwork. The Alaska Railroad pays for the artist’s travel expenses.
A list and images of previous ARRC art prints are available on the railroad’s web site at www.AlaskaRailroad.com. The deadline for entry is March 12.
For more information and complete details, contact John Simmons at 907-265-2242 or SimmonsJ@akrr.com or Stephenie Wheeler at 907-265-2671 or WheelerS@akrr.com.