Four Winds quartet, part of the Great Land Sounds Barbershop Chorus, will be singing three short Valentine’s songs on Friday.
This short 10-minute sing out is 12:30 p.m. in the Mt. McKinley Bank lobby, 500 Fourth Ave.
“Traditional Valentine’s sing outs, done as fundraisers, have been canceled due to the COVID pandemic. This performance, however, is free and a thank you to Mt. McKinley for their support,” quartet President Terry McCarthy said in an email announcing the event.
The show is open to the public and free to attend. Social distancing and mask wearing will be in place.