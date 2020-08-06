Don’t care where we go —
Wait, is this the DMV?
Line one redacted
Prince could have written his 1985 hit “Take Me With U” this way, but he didn’t. Fairbanks writer Michael Shaeffer did.
The haiku encapsulating the “Purple Rain” album classic is a creation of Shaeffer’s, and it’s one of hundreds of haikus celebrating the songs, albums and life of Prince as told in “From Alphabet Street to When Doves Cry: A Haiku Companion for Prince.” The book is Shaeffer’s latest work, and it’s part of a trio of his works rich in pop culture — a topic that’s a favorite of the Fairbanks writer, actor, slam poet and teacher.
“I think that an appreciation for pop culture, when you blend it with the isolation of the coronavirus and quarantine, it was a happy marriage for me,” Shaeffer said. “Pop culture still continues despite movie theaters being shut down.”
Shaeffer’s first two books — “Of Licorice and Lunatics” in 2016 and “No Exit for Chickens” in 2018 — combine those elements he loves into poems, slams, whimsical lists and cultural observations. The inspiration for a book of haikus centered around the iconic singer, who died April 21, 2016, at his home at Paisley Park in Minneapolis, stems from Shaeffer’s participation in the Kansas City Fringe Festival, a summer event that showcases performers, art and artists, and spoken word and theater. Shaeffer wrote 99 Prince-related haikus for a gig at the 2017 festival with the goal of writing even more.
“I always wanted some day to go through each one of his 40-plus albums and write a haiku for each of his songs,” Shaeffer said.
When Alaska’s COVID-19 shutdown went into place in March, Shaeffer knew it was a great time to revive the project — not only to finish the book but also use it as a teaching tool for his classes at West Valley High School.
“This was the healthiest one I could find,” he said of his quarantine writing habit, adding jokingly as if he were addressing his students, “I wrote a book in quarantine, what did you do?”
Shaeffer doesn’t consider himself a superfan but admits he is enough of one that the singer did have an impact.
“He’s long been an artist who’s fascinated me since my formative years,” he said. “There are fans who know more or own more, but I think this book puts my knocking at the threshold of superfan.”
Shaeffer started at the beginning of Prince’s catalog, listening to them chronologically from beginning to end, not allowing himself to skip a track until he finished writing a haiku about that particular track. Sometimes, the inspiration didn’t kick in right away as some albums were sparse of lyrics and heavy on instrumentation. If something didn’t connect, he’d let it simmer for a while until he could work out the right five-seven-five format.
“By forcing myself to stick to the chronological approach, I feel it’s a better book,” Shaeffer said.
And the references are all over the pop culture map, just like Prince himself. You don’t have to be a superfan to get it, as there are plenty of mentions of Wendy and Lisa, Apollonia, Lake Minnetonka, Sheila E., Morris Day, Batman and Kim Basinger, Paisley Park, little red Corvets and partying like its 1999 — among many more Prince-centric offerings. There are also ties between Prince and the unlikeliest of subjects, like Jimmy Carter, Taylor Swift, Iron Maiden, Peter Dinklage, Joe Exotic, Justin Bieber and Posh Spice, and more. It all comes together, Shaeffer said.
“It really is kind of a love letter to the Twin Cities,” he added.
With things like book signings and public appearances on hold because of the pandemic and social distancing, Shaeffer is offering the book through Amazon as well as Venmo and PayPal — which comes with the purchaser’s own customized haiku. A social media promotion about the book reads, “If you type in any Prince song of your fancy, I will sign your copy along with a new unique haiku inspired by that song. The U.S. Postal Service is not Around the World in a Day, so please allow 2-3 weeks for shipping outside of Alaska.”
You can use Venmo at Michael-Shaeffer-5 or go to paypal.me/OfLicorice and specify your book request with the word “Prince” anywhere in the order. You can also find “From Alphabet St. to When Doves Cry — A Haiku Companion for Prince” on Amazon.
