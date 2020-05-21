INDIGEFI, a weekly radio hour featuring modern indigenous music and culture, is launching a podcast showcasing Native artists.
From directors and writers to carvers and fashion designers, featured artists will include:
• Director, writer and photographer Tomas Karmelo Amaya, who is Yoeme, A:shiwi and Raramuri.
• Iñupiaq painter Tristan Morgan.
• Iñupiaq/Yup’ik carver Drew Michael.
• Erik Brodt and Amanda Bruegl, who created the denim fashion line Ginew, who are Oneida, Stockbridge-Munsee, and Ojibwe.
• White Mountain Apache composer, musician and artist Laura Ortman.
• Nanai photographer Kiliii Yuyan.
• And Christopher Auchter, a Haida director, screenwriter and animator.
“For years we’ve been highlighting artists who are shaping the future of Native music with our weekly radio show,” said INDIGEFI host and producer Alexis Sallee. “I’m excited to bring the focus to a new group of Native artists whose media include painting, carving, film and even a denim fashion line. I want to expand what people think of when they hear the words ‘Native art.’”
The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Google Play and on nativeartistpodcast.com. INDIGEFI is distributed by Native Voice One and can be heard on radio stations across the country and streamed at nv1.org. The program is produced by Koahnic Broadcast Corporation, a nonprofit, Alaska Native-governed and operated media center located in Anchorage.