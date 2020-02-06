In August, photographer Sarah Manriquez gave out 45 disposable cameras to vulnerable Fairbanks residents. At Stone Soup Cafe, she dispersed 33 cameras to homeless Fairbanksans. Ten went to Fairbanks Native Association’s SOAP program, which works with Native youth. Two cameras went to The Door, another agency that helps Fairbanks youth.
The goal was simple: Chronicle your life as a homeless person in Fairbanks, taking photos of your day to day life, and return the cameras to Manriquez.
Now, more than five months later, the photos telling the stories of homeless Fairbanks residents are going on display at Wandering Bear Gallery with an exhibit opening Friday night. It’s part of a project called “Through Their Eyes” that shows the lives of homeless Americans.
“The average everyday person still is learning an immense amount about what it means to be homeless,” she said. “It’s showed me there’s an immense amount of advocacy work to be done.”
Manriquez got back less than half the cameras she handed out in August, a return rate that she says is fairly common. Once the cameras were returned, they went to the Lower 48 for developing as no facility exists in Alaska that develops disposable camera film. Once developed, the images came back to Manriquez in both print and digital forms. In December, the photos went on display in Anchorage as part of a multi-faceted project she’s working on. Now they’re going on display in Fairbanks, the city from which the photos originated.
“I think it’s really special to Fairbanks, and that’s part of the reason I’m now excited to be exhibiting the work in Fairbanks,” Manriquez said. “A lot of these places are home, not just to our homeless but the people who live here.”
Some of the photos offer recognizable scenery — the Polaris Building downtown, Fairbanks streets and building, parks and pathways. Others are shots of the photographers or their friends, their homes or where they bed down for the night. On Monday, the photos were starting to take their place on the walls of gallery, located at 3501 Lathrop St, Unit B. Manriquez and Somer Hahm, an exhibit technician for the Fairbanks Arts Association, were carefully installing the show.
“These images tell us a story of community among people who have lost their community but found each other, and I think that’s really special,” she said.
Manriquez is still trying to track down most of the Fairbanks photographers as many do not know yet that their work is on display. Her hope is the artists who shot their lives will attend the opening of the show.
“This is their work, this is their show, their friends work,” she said. “It’s very rare to have someone who’s gone through the experiences they have to have their work in a gallery and be able to go and see that work and share that. We have to remember that we’re all human and share the human experience.”
If You Go
What: First Friday art exhibit “Through Their Eyes” by photographer Sarah Manriquez, chronicling the life of the homeless in Fairbanks
Where: Wandering Bear Gallery, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit B
When: Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7
Cost: Free and open to the public
FYI: Manriquez and Through Their Eyes founder Jason Williamson will give an artists talk at the gallery at 7 p.m. Feb. 10, talking about the local and national projects. For more information, visit fairbanksarts.org.