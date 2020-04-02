The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will offer certified pesticide applicator training April 14-16 by distance delivery.
The training is for individuals who wish to become a certified pesticide applicator or to maintain current state certification. It will take place online by Zoom webinar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The fee is $75. Registration at bit.ly/PestInvasive is recommended by April 13. Participants are encouraged to become familiar with the online materials and required math beforehand.
Post-training exams are not being scheduled at this time due to COVID-19 concerns. For more information, contact Delta Extension agent Phil Kaspari at pnkaspari@alaska.edu or Katie Rubin at cerubin@alaska.edu.