A community paint night, “Light Up The Night for Homeless Youth,” is helping support the youth shelter The Door.
The virtual programming coincides with National Homeless Youth Awareness Month. Led by artist Alaska Art & Soul, the live event will include information about the shelter, a virtual tour (COVID depending), an optional candlelight vigil, and a tutorial for an aurora borealis painting. Registrants will receive a link to the tutorial which will be accessible after the event through November. All registration fees go directly to shelter homeless and at-risk youth. The paint night is 7-9 p.m. Nov. 13.
To register, visit www.fairbanksyouthadvocates.org/light-up-the-night.