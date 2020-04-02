As shutdowns and closures continue across Alaska and the United States because of COVID-19, the online world continues to offer social opportunities in a time of social distancing.
If you, your band, your artists friends or your organization are going online to keep Fairbanks active and entertained, email me at gblack@newsminer.com and we’ll include you in the most current list.
Chameleon Choreography
Johnna Merculief is a dancer and choreographer and the owner of Chameleon Choreography.
“I started doing these videos for people to inspire and motivate them to get up and moving through these times while we are in our homes,” she said. “I am doing it to show that anyone can dance and move. You do not have to be a trained dancer to just dance. Dancing is good for your mind, body and soul through good times and bad. It is therapy.”
People can watch and participate by viewing videos at Chameleon Choreography. “The can hit play anytime that fits their schedule no matter where they live,” Merculief said.
“I am also a Realtor and love sharing my skill with people in the community to dance their way in homes and the homes we live in,” she said. “This is our community. I am the Alaska dancin’ Realtor.”
The Unhinged Alaskan
Mary Farnstrom is a freelance writer and digital artist who goes by The Unhinged Alaskan.
“I started doing timelapse recordings of my digital art process to study how to make my work more efficient, but realized that people actually enjoyed watching how art is created,” she said. “I’m currently working on getting more of my videos uploaded to my website www.theunhingedalaskan.com as well as my Facebook page, The Unhinged Alaskan, where people can tune in for my artwork, articles, and short stories. I’d love to know that I can help people deal with the isolation and uncertainty with something a bit more positive and empowering.”
Essential Bounce
Dory Casper is owner and lead instructor at Essential Bounce.
“I am hosting four Kangoo Jumps Bounce classes and one free yoga class per week via Zoom. I have a small but loyal following that has become a fitness family. We work hard on our exercise/cardio/core strength and we look forward to the interpersonal connection each week in each class. Some of my students have invested in Kangoo Jumps boots ($250-$300) and in class punchcards, and it’s important to me they still have classes available to them, even during isolation.”
You can find them online at www.essentialbounce.com or at www.Facebook.com/essentialbounceak.
“Movement, hobbies and distanced social interaction are key to moving through this isolation period successfully,” Casper said. “Taking a walk, light housekeeping, calling or video chatting a friend, working on art or music projects, and exercising online with others in Zoom meetings are amazing ways to stay positive and healthy. Join us for a class!”
Breakout Dance Studio
Breakout Dance Studio has transitioned all of their current classes to live stream classes and is sharing lots of free online class access information daily. They are also posting activities kids can do at home as well as short videos.
You can find them at www.facebook.com/breakoutdancestudio.
Trax Yoga
“We are streaming online classes for free so that Trax Yoga can works its mindful, strength and flexibility magic from peoples homes,” owner Mike Hajdukovich said.
You can download for free the Trax yoga app, call 907-378-7800 or message them on Facebook. They also have a Facebook group called “Trax Yoga Virtual Studio,” and the facility’s page is at www.facebook.com/TraxYoga.