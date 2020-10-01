The University of Alaska Museum of the North, 1962 Yukon Drive, is focusing on the theme of light at virtual family programs during October.
Virtual Early Explorers programs are designed for ages 5 and younger with an adult. Activities will be posted starting on Oct. 9 and will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson.
Children 6 and older are invited to register for Virtual Junior Curators on Oct. 17. Registered participants will receive an activity supplies packet and will meet with a museum educator via Zoom from 2-3 p.m. Register in advance at bit.ly/uamnhandson. At-home activities will also be available online starting on Oct. 17.
For more information about museum events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.