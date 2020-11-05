The University of Alaska Museum of the North is focusing on the theme of exploration during virtual family programs in November.
Virtual Early Explorers is designed for ages 5 and younger, with an adult. Activities will be posted on Nov. 13 and will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson.
Children 6 and older are invited to register for Virtual Junior Curators on Nov. 14. Registered participants will receive an activity supplies packet and will meet with a museum educator via Zoom from 2-3 p.m. Register in advance at bit.ly/uamnhandson. At-home activities will also be available online starting on Nov. 14.
Virtual Family Day: Exploration will be Nov. 21 to discover the ways people have explored throughout history. Hands-on activities for all ages, along with videos, will be posted at bit.ly/uamnfamilydays.
For more information about museum events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.