Alaskans are a quirky bunch, and when you’re an Alaskan who writes, you often go to the top of that list.
In time for Christmas, two Fairbanks authors have published books that fall into the category of quirk.
Here’s what to look for when searching for something a little different to put under your Christmas tree.
Michael Shaeffer
Fairbanks writer, actor, slam poet and teacher Michael Shaeffer is no stranger to odd humor. His first couple of books — “Of Licorice & Lunatics,” “No Exit for Chickens,” and “From Alphabet Street to When Doves Cry: A Haiku Companion For Prince” — are testaments to that. His latest, a coloring book, cements it.
“The Lazy Butt Coloring Butt” was Shaeffer’s pandemic project. Those days of lockdowns and quarranting paid off, and the coloring book was his outlet.
“With this pandemic, there was a lot more staying home for me, and with that downtime, I became a little more idle and restless and needed a creative outlet,” Shaeffer said. “This is what came out of that.”
The simple yet entertaining coloring book features the alphabet with each letter accompanied by a image to color. The images themselves are Shaeffer’s creations and range from simple to simply fun. The book came out in early December, and he’s starting to get feedback, he said.
“I’ve had pretty positive responses so far,” he said. “I’ve had friends who have no kids or nieces or nephews that I know of who’ve said, ‘I’ll take two.’”
And his favorite drawing? The one that accompanies the letter W.
“I’m a South Dakota boy,” Shaeffer said. “I love what I did with Wyoming.”
Shaeffer’s books can be found on Amazon or you can contact him directly at arctickle@hotmail.com. He’s also using direct sales and can be reached at his Venmo at @Michael-Shaeffer-5 or PayPal at PayPal.Me/OfLicorice.
Mike Ferguson
Longtime Fairbanksan Mike Ferguson has a knack for poetry, writings and rhymes that fall into the chuckle-worthy category.
“Growing Old ... Ungracefully,” followed by “Two That Got Away ... Sorta,” are fun, quirky takes on observations which Ferguson notices in everyday life. The poems are accompanied by imaginative stick figure drawings or images that help tell the poem. They’re light and fun, both the poems and the drawings.
His third book, out now, is “Observations and Incantations: Comments On Things Observed.”
“I’ve been writing quirky poetry for 30 years,” Ferguson said. “I just see a lot of humor and irony in things around me.”
The ideas spring to his mind, he said, and when they do, he jots them down on scraps of paper.
“And whenever I get an idea, I write it down and throw it in a pile,” he said. “When the pile gets 2 or 3 inches high, I sort it out.”
Of the books, the second one contains only two poems, both of which fall into the epic poetry category, telling a story and painting a narrative. “Mike the Pike” relays a man’s desire to catch a monster fish, and once he does, he realizes he has a decision to make. “Samantha the Salmon” follows the life cycle of an Alaska salmon, from birth to sea to spawning to death.
The books are self-published, and Ferguson said he’s not opposed to putting them on the market.
“It’s a hobby,” Ferguson said. “If I had to love off the proceeds of these books, I’d probably starve to death.”
Anyone interested in any of Ferguson’s three books can contact him at mikeferguson@gci.net.
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.