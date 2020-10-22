North Star Ballet is putting the holiday performance of “The Nutcracker” on hold this year, due to the global health crisis and Alaska’s rising COVID-19 numbers.
The annual event normally takes place the first weekend in December and fills Hering Auditorium with audience members. This year would have been the ballet’s 33rd performance of the Tchaikovsky classic.
“I hope people will understand and not be too disappointed with it,” the ballet’s artistic director, Courtland Weaver, said, citing COVID-19 restrictions that limit the use of Hering. The auditorium seats more than 1,200 guests.
The ballet’s production is not a complete halt, though. Instead of a weekend public performance, the ballet is staging select scenes for family members of dancers, which will take place at Artisan’s Courtyard, the facility the ballet calls home. The event is for family only and not open to the public. The ballet has not ruled out putting the limited production online, but that’s a decision that has not been cemented.
“So much of what we’re trying to do with ‘Nutcracker’ is watching the students progress with characters,” Weaver said. “It’s a way for them to imagine themselves in their dancing. The roles get harder, they require more time, they’re more complicated.”
The ballet normally includes a large cast that features younger dancers in easier roles. As the dancers progress and get older, they move into more demanding roles. That’s part of the idea behind staging a limited show, so that family members can see the progression of students.
“We would like to bring a little continuity in that sense,” Weaver said.
North Star Ballet is continuing with classes, however, and has implemented safety measures to deal with the coronavirus. Dancers are masked and adhere to social distancing, doors are open during rehearsal to facilitate airflow, and the ballet’s facility has seen a reworking of its ventilation system.
“We’ve upgraded the air handling system so it’s new air every 15 minutes, and we’re making sure everything is ventilated,” Weaver said. “The idea is this is dance. This is what ballet looks like during COVID, but we’ve got to keep it moving.”
Wendy Walker is the ballet mistress for North Star. Under that title, she oversees rehearsals, designs choreography and works with many of the dancers who take classes. With a slower “Nutcracker” season, she’s creating an in-studio piece that focuses on introspection and personal relationships between the dancers but while being socially distanced in the performance. It sounds like a big concept for younger dancers to grasp, but the students understand it, Walker said.
“The younger kids get it because of the routine of classes here,” she said. “Now, in addition to, ‘Point your toes and bend your knees,’ it’s ‘Are you apart from your dancing partner’ and ‘How am I with a partner.’ Now, we have additional and different things to teach.”
Keeping classes going during the pandemic has ultimately been good for the students, Walker said, because it’s a stress outlet and physical activity, one that provides social interaction in a world slowed down by a virus.
“They’re craving social interaction,” she said of the young dancers. “It’s the routine and consistency. We still get on our toes and on our feet.”
Regarding “The Nutcracker,” Walker said she talked to her classes, and while her students were understandably disappointed, they also saw it as a chance to keep moving.
“The tradition of ‘Nutcracker’ is so near and dear to my heart, but at the same time, there is a lot of opportunity to grow without doing things exactly like we’ve done before,” she said. “I had a conversation with the students and asked what they wanted to get out of dance with things being different. They talked a lot about wanting to express communication through their movement. One of them said since there’s no ‘Nutcracker,’ it’s a chance to train. I’m really grateful for the chance to keep making art in this crazy time, and I’m grateful for the community that supports art in this crazy time. Even though the world is on fire, I’m excited by the resilience of commitment by the young people.”
