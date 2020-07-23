Nominations are now being accepted for the Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards
The awards are a result of a partnership between the Alaska Humanities Forum, the Alaska State Council on the Arts, the Alaska Arts and Culture Foundation, and the office of the governor to recognize and honor contributions to the arts and humanities in Alaska.
Each year, these groups select awardees in several categories based on nominations by the public. Six awards will be given in 2020 to highlight individuals and organizations that “have helped strengthen communities by forging connections between people across race, class, and cultural divides; that have furthered traditional Alaska Native language or culture; and that have contributed to a better understanding of the world, one another, and the human experience,” according to a news release announcing the nomination period.
The 2020 categories include:
• The Award for Distinguished Service to the Humanities - Education: This award recognizes an Alaska individual or organization that has helped strengthen communities by contributing to a better understanding of the world, one another, and the human experience.
• The Award for Distinguished Service to the Humanities - Leadership: This award recognizes an Alaska individual or organization that has helped strengthen communities through their commitment to improve Alaska’s social, economic and civic life.
• The Award for Distinguished Service to the Humanities — Community: This award recognizes an Alaska individual or organization that has helped strengthen communities by forging connections between people across, race, class, and cultural divides.
• Margaret Nick Cooke Award for Native Arts and Languages: Awarded to an individual or organization whose work furthers traditional Alaska Native language or culture.
• Business Leadership: Awarded to a business whose fiscal generosity and participation has made a substantial impact on the arts in Alaska; a business that has used the arts to propel its success; programs that engage employees with creativity and other community activities that support arts and business partnerships; a business dedicated to promoting the arts through administrative and professional efforts.
• Individual Artist: Awarded based on artistic leadership, distinction, and merit; Recognition of artistic contribution to the state or community through previous honors and awards, reviews or articles; Longevity of impact to state or community.
Public nominations are accepted online at akgovawards.org/nominate through Aug. 5. A virtual celebration of award winners will be broadcast in late October.
For more information about each of the awards and to access the online nomination form, visit akgovawards.org.
