The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner’s annual Gingerbread House Contest is back this year but with a virtual twist. The contest is going online.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the contest is taking the virtual approach in which contestants will upload photos of their creations. In return, the public gets to vote on them. The event is normally held in-person at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks. This year marks the 37th annual contest.
Here are the rules and what you need to know. You can also check it out online at www.newsminer.com/contest, which is where you upload your photos.
Rules
• Entries must have major components such as walls and roofs constructed of gingerbread — not graham crackers, cookies, etc.
• Entries must have been constructed in 2020.
• Entries may be uploaded until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 29.
• Viewing and online voting is from 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 13.
• Winners will be announced in the Dec. 16 edition of the Daily News-Miner in the Food section.
Contest divisions
• Adult (age 17 and older)
• Juniors (ages 13-16)
• Youth (ages 9-12)
• Child (8 years and younger)
• Group (Two or more people of any age)
• Youth group (Two or more people 12 years old and younger)
• Children’s group (Two or more people, 8 years old and younger)
Prizes will be awarded for first place in each division, and a grand champion will be chosen from the first place winners in each division.
Winners in the seven divisions will be determined by viewer voting, with the overall grand champion selected by the Daily News-Miner Gingerbread House Committee.
