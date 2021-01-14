Photographers wanting to exhibit works at the newest Fairbanks gallery are going to have to wait a while. The small downtown shop already has a waiting list two-months out of artists eager to show off what they’ve captured with their lenses.
The gallery is called Alaska Camera and Coffee Gallery, and it sprung forth from the remnants of a photography group that would meet every Saturday at the now-defunct photography business, Alaska Camera. The camera store downsized in May amid fallout from the pandemic, but the photographers who met at the business for camaraderie and photography talk kept meeting. As the in-person meetings turned into Facebook groups and online gatherings because of the pandemic, members of the Alaska Camera and Coffee Group waned.
Things turned around, however, when two members of the group happened to be at the right place at the right time.
“My wife and I were just walking downtown, knowing they were looking for a building, and we just randomly saw this little spot right here for lease,” said photographer Jeff Oden, who with his wife, Jenn, helped get the new gallery running. “We ran in and once we heard the price, we just made the decision, ‘Let’s do this. We have to get the group back together.”
And from that, Alaska Camera and Coffee Gallery, 551 Second Ave., Suite A, was born.
“We called everybody and said, ‘This is what we did so we need a name,’ so everybody said, ‘Alaska Camera and Coffee Gallery,’ and it’s kind of fitting since it’s a camera group and we just made a gallery out of it,” said Oden, who also owns Big Daddy’s BBQ in Fairbanks.
The camera and coffee group got together, formed a committee of sorts, and set about remodeling the space. The gallery officially opened in November to a packed house and has participated in First Fridays the past few months. Most of the works on display are some sort of photography, from nature and aurora photos to scenics, portraits and digitally created pieces. It functions sort of as a cross between a co-op and a gallery, with gallery members rotating works in and out, manning the gallery, and talking to customers.
“Like I told them, this is not my gallery, it’s our gallery. Everybody kind of just pitches in a little bit,” Oden said, stressing that the gallery is a group effort of fellow photographers who love the art form.
The inaugural First Friday event was phenomenal, Oden said.
“Through that, it just continues to grow,” Oden said. “People are just excited about new art coming in.”
Tom Payer, along with Wendy Hooker, were co-owners of Alaska Camera when they downsized the store, which they now operate out of their home. As the camera store was a longtime favorite spot for Fairbanks photographers, Payer said the group’s transition from meeting in-store to on Facebook to now having their own gallery was kind of a natural transition.
“Co-ops like this are not new in Fairbanks, and some of them have just not made it. I’m hoping we can,” Payer said. “We have a good group of people to keep it running and to keep the spaces full. There is a lot of good and quite a variety of photography in here.”
Currently, works by 14 photographers hang on the walls. The gallery is open for limited hours but has plans to expand as summer approaches and tourism starts to pick back up in the Interior.
“At this point, it’s more of a photographic co-op,” Payer said, adding that the craft of photography crosses over into the art world — something the gallery members like.
Eventual plans include expanded gallery hours and in-store meetings and classes — pandemic allowing — to teach skills like Photoshop or advanced photography techniques.
“When the weather gets nice, we try to get out and meet, go to the botanical gardens or Chena Hot Springs,” Payer said.
Becca Fox, a photographer who worked with Payer at Alaska Camera and who is part of the photo gallery club, called the group an extended family.
“Being able to work at the camera store and be around all these guys gave me the opportunity to advance my photography immensely compared to what I did when I first got here,” Fox said. “With these guys, you’ve got professionals, you’ve got beginners, you’ve got intermediates. And then to see Alaska and what it offers, it’s endless.”
Alaska Camera and Coffee Gallery can be found on Facebook at bit.ly/3sqcZNI. The physical location is 551 Second Ave., Suite A. Hours vary.
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.