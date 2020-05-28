Fairbanks' newest drag troupe, Klondike Drag, has gone digital and moved online.
The troupe, made up of local performers, will host a virtual drag show at 7 p.m. Saturday online at twitchtv/Klondikedrag and Facebook.com/Klondikedrag. It is free to view with the option to tip performers digitally via Venmo and PayPal.
Hosts for the evening are Lamia Lexicon and Penny Dragful, with the show aptly titled “PAN’demic!” Performers slated to appear include local queens Grim Job and Kat Asse Trofee as well as special guests Scarlet Crypt, Peter Panic and Dela Rosa of Anchorage; Alaska Miss Guise and Roman Wild of Juneau; and Shelia Von Cox of Portland.
More information can be found online at bit.ly/36D0Lqw or www.facebook.com/klondikedrag.