The University of Alaska Museum of the North will be closed through April 30.
During this time, the public is invited to visit the museum from home at its virtual museum page at www.uaf.edu/museum/virtualmuseum. The website includes online exhibits, videos, activity ideas and resources for all ages.
The museum will also be holding virtual Early Explorers events every Friday in April. Activities will be posted online at bit.ly/uamnhandson. New activities will be added weekly. April’s theme is Water. Early Explorer activities are designed for children 5 and younger (with adult), but are adaptable to other ages.
For more information about the museum’s programs and events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.