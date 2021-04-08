The University of Alaska Museum of the North is focusing on wings during virtual family programs in April.
Virtual Early Explorers is designed for ages 5 and younger, with an adult. Activities will be posted on Friday and will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson.
Children 6 and older are invited to register for Virtual Junior Curators on April 17. Registered participants will receive an activity supplies packet and will meet with a museum educator via Zoom from 3-4 p.m. Register in advance at bit.ly/uamnhandson. At-home activities will also be available online starting on April 17.
Virtual Family Day: Wings will be held on April 24. From butterflies and birds to bats and airplanes, explore the science and art of wings. Hands-on activities for all ages, along with videos, will be posted at bit.ly/uamnfamilydays.
For more information about museum events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.