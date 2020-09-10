The University of Alaska Museum of the North is focusing on the solar system at virtual family programs during September.
The museum will host Virtual Early Explorers programs every Friday. New activities, which are designed for ages 5 and younger with an adult, will be posted weekly online at bit.ly/uamnhandson.
Children 6 and older are invited to register for Virtual Junior Curators on Sept. 19. Registered participants will receive an activity supplies packet and will meet with a museum educator via Zoom from 2-3 p.m. Register in advance at bit.ly/uamnhandson. At-home activities will also be freely available online starting on Sept. 19.
Virtual Family Day: Solar System will be held on Sept. 26. Activities, which are for all ages, will be posted at bit.ly/uamnfamilydays.
For more information about museum events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.