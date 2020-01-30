The University of Alaska Museum of the North, 1962 Yukon Drive, is offering a series of workshops for teens, exploring connections between art and science.
This month’s ARTSci Workshop is noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 17 and will focus on paleo art. Participants will view artwork by Ray Troll and discover how paleo artists represent past life. They will work with patterns and color to create their own paleo art. Preregistration is required.
Teens 13 to 18 are invited to sign up for this workshop. More workshops in the series will be held later this year.
To register or for more information, visit bit.ly/uamnartsci or call 474-7505.