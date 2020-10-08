The University of Alaska Museum of the North will not be holding its annual Halloween at the Museum celebration this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, the museum is offering activity packets to enjoy a museum halloween at home.
Activity packets are available to purchase and feature a variety of hands-on explorations and crafts focused on museum themes. Packets contain materials for up to two children and may be used by larger families with simple at-home additions.
You must reserve a Museum Halloween packet by Oct. 20, which are offered on a first-come first-served basis. For more information and to reserve an activity packet, visit bit.ly/museumhalloween.