The TV series “Molly of Denali” has won a 2020 George Foster Peabody Award for excellence in broadcasting in 2019.
The PBS KIDS series, produced by WGBH Boston, premiered nationwide in July 2019 and airs on KUAC TV. Each year, the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors honors the most powerful, enlightening, and invigorating stories in television, radio and digital media.
This Peabody is awarded to the first nationally distributed children’s series to feature a Native American lead character.
“Molly of Denali’s animated series, podcast and games have been embraced by audiences everywhere,” said WGBH Executive Producer Dorothea Gillim. “We are grateful to the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors for this honor.
“Molly of Denali” involves Alaska Native voices in all aspects of the production, both on screen and behind the scenes. Every indigenous character is voiced by an indigenous actor, including Molly, voiced by Alaska Native Sovereign Bill (Tlingit and Muckleshoot). WGBH Boston developed the project with an Alaska Native working group, and with funding through CPB, created a scriptwriting fellowship for Alaska Native writers. Its theme song is sung by Phillip Blanchett and Karina Moeller of the Yupik Alaska Native band Pamyua, with the Athabascan fiddle and traditional drum played by Gwich’in musician Brennan Firth.