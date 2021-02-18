Molly of Denali learned about the boreal forest in the Denali National Park area Saturday. She will share those lessons with children all over Alaska, thanks to Alaska Project Learning Tree.
Molly Gillespie, also from Denali, spearheaded the outdoor education project, filming the lesson with Alaska’s newest celebrity.
The two Mollys have a lot in common.
“I really appreciate how Molly always wants to learn more about what she encounters, especially in the vast ecosystems of Alaska,” Gillespie said.
Molly of Denali is an animated character who is a resourceful 10-year-old named Molly Mabray. She lives in the fictional Alaska village of Qyah with her mom, a Bush pilot, and her dad, a wilderness guide. The series featuring Molly’s story is broadcast by PBS KIDS and CBC Television. It is the first PBS childrens’ series featuring an Alaska Native lead.
Molly of Denali is a curious girl with an adventurous spirit. She loves helping others and sharing what she learns through her vlog. Molly of Denali is very tech savvy. She brought that curiosity to Denali for a walk through the boreal forest.
But first, she visited the Denali National Park entrance sign and stayed long enough to wave to some of her fans, who drove by to see her. Molly of Denali even danced along to her theme song, blasting from a nearby car radio. One young fan rolled down her car window and yelled, “I love you Molly!”
The project was fun to produce but it has a serious intent.
“Once we put those little films together, I’ll use it for online professional development with teachers,” said Gillespie, who is a longtime educator. “Also, teachers can use it for remote teaching.”
“It’s just a tool in the toolbox for educators,” she said.
In these videos, Project Learning Tree focused on two activities: “Trees as Habitats” and “A Closer Look.”
When completed, the short videos will be posted on YouTube under the Project Learning Tree video channel and/or the Project Learning Tree channel. The videos will also be shared on KUAC TV kids programming, according to Nancy Tarnai, marketing/communications manager for KUAC.
The lessons are intended to encourage outdoor and environmental education, and to promote going outside during the winter.
“There are some tips and tricks for doing that,” Gillespie said.
That advice was especially important this day, when the temperature ranged between 10 degrees below zero and 10 to 20 degrees above zero, with a biting wind.
Once children are dressed properly to stay warm outside, they can begin to explore. That is what the lessons will demonstrate.
Molly of Denali and her two young friends from Fairbanks — Kenley Holloway, 8, and Bella Hale, 8 — strolled down a snowy path through the tall trees just south of Denali National Park. Piles of spruce cones showed that this was home for lots of squirrels. Holes dug under trees might be good hiding places for some forest creatures, the girls suggested.
Birds twittered overhead. At one point, Molly Gillespie stopped, turned her face to the sky and made some bird calls herself. A spruce grouse even startled everyone when it flew to a nearby branch.
“Molly of Denali respects nature, and understands that there is so much that nature can teach her,” Gillespie said. “Traditional Indigenous knowledge is the original environmental education.”
Gillespie said that search for knowledge made Molly of Denali the perfect one to include in these instructional videos.
As the outdoor adventure concluded, Molly of Denali turned to the camera to provide a special thank you to viewers. Gillespie helped relay her message.
“Mashi’ Cho,” she said. It’s the Gwich’in word for Thank You.
Alaska Project Learning Tree is sponsored by the state Division of Forestry, Alaska Association of Conservation Districts and Alaska Natural Resources and Outdoor Education Association.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.