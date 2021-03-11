The University of Alaska Museum of the North will focus on the sun during virtual family programs in March.
Virtual Early Explorers is designed for ages 5 and younger, with an adult. Activities will be posted on March 19 and will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson.
Children 6 and older are invited to register for Virtual Junior Curators on March 20. Registered participants will receive an activity supplies packet and will meet with a museum educator via Zoom from 3-4 p.m. Register in advance at bit.ly/uamnhandson. At-home activities will also be available online starting on March 20.
Virtual Family Day: Sun will be held on March 27. Explore how the sun affects Earth, investigate how scientists study the sun from far away, and make your own art using sunlight. Hands-on activities for all ages, along with videos, will be posted at bit.ly/uamnfamilydays.
For more information about museum events, visit www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.