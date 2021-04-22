The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will host online training for a local food leader certification.
The training begins May 4 and will take place by Zoom every other Tuesday through Aug. 31. Iowa State University Extension developed the program, described as a skill development program for beginning local food practitioners and supporters. The program teaches skills for successful involvement in community food systems development.
Melissa Clampitt, a program coordinator with the Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center, will teach the class with the center’s director, Jodie Anderson. Both are certified to lead the training, which is offered in Alaska for the first time.
Anderson said local food practitioners include everyone who is involved in the food system, including farmers, distributors, organizers of community gardens, managers and participants in farmers markets, even consumers. “Every human eats,” she said.
The course covers food production, distribution, processing, resource management and food policy. The training is open to all Alaskans. The Zoom sessions are on every other Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Participants also study modules for further information on their own time.
The cost is $375. To register, request accommodations or obtain more information, contact Melissa Clampitt at 745-3551 or mrclampitt@alaska.edu.