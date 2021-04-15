A classic literary work is coming to the stage — and your laptop — starting Friday when Theatre UAF opens the online production "Pride and Prejudice."
The play, directed by Rebecca George and written by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen, starts streaming Friday and is viewable online through April 26. Tickets are $10 per link, available at ShowTix4u.com or by calling the box office at 474-7751.
The play is a fresh take on the classic story, which follows the outspoken Lizzy Bennet and her sisters on their journey to find a husband, or in the case of Lizzy, who refuses to do so ... until she meets Mr. Darcy. The play premiered in 2017 at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in Garrison, New York, before opening off-Broadway.
Much like Theater UAF's December production "She Kills Monsters," the streaming event is filmed and edited allowing you to watch at your leisure.
George, the director, recently took on "Macbeth" for Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre. Other stage credits include Opera Fairbanks’ "Trouble in Tahiti," UAF’s "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" and "The Winter Bear Project," among others. She has an MFA in performance from the University of Tennessee and is a member of Actors’ Equity Association.
The cast includes names familiar to the Fairbanks theater world, including Michael Shaeffer, Flyn Ludington, Jared Olin, Luke Williams, Paloma Polanco and Kellie Bernstein, in addition to several newcomers to local stages.
If You Go
What: "Pride and Prejudice," directed by Rebecca George, written by Kate Hamill
When: Streaming starting Friday, online through April 25.
Cost: Tickets are $10 per link, available at ShowTix4u.com or by calling the box office at 474-7751. A link and password will be sent in an email to the email address provided upon purchase between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Alaska time starting Friday. Tickets buyers purchasing before Friday will receive their link 24 hours before the show opens. Links are good until 11:59 p.m. April 26.
These links are created by hand for each ticket purchased and are created in the order the tickets are purchased in.
If you have any questions about your purchase please contact: acasterl@alaska.edu
FYI: Should be considered rated PG, performance runs for two hours.
Cast
Elizabeth “Lizzy” Bennet — Isabelle Nygren
Fitzwilliam Darcy — Luke Williams
Jane Bennet — Riley von Borstel
Mary Bennet — Jared Olin
Lydia Bennet — Jessica Reed
Mr. Bennet — Michael Shaeffer
Mrs. Bennet — Paloma Polanco
Charles Bingley — Jared Olin
Caroline Bingley — Flyn Ludington
Charlotte Lucas — Kellie Bernstein
Mr. Collins — Steven Anderson
George Wickham — Charles Wolgemuth
Lady Catherine DeBourgh — Siri Tuttle
Anne DeBourgh — Paloma Polanco
Servant — Adam Gillette