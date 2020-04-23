KUAC TV is broadcasting educational shows for sixth through 12th grade students while schools are closed. Since not every student has access to the internet, free public television can help provide learning opportunities through June 30, when the programming will end.
KUAC turned over its World Channel to offer programs on science, history and English language arts, backed up with related learning resources from PBS LearningMedia, a free online service with thousands of educational resources. The resources in PBS LearningMedia, which were developed based on feedback from educators, are aligned to curriculum standards in every state and contextualized for educational use. These resources include grab-and-go activities, lesson plans, interactive lessons and media that illustrate specific topics or themes and support materials.
The educational programming airs weekdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is available on KUAC TV 9.2 (without cable), GCI Channel 93 or Dish Channel 10.
“I know teachers and parents will use them, and I love all the resources on the At Home Learning site,” said Michelle Daml, Fairbanks North Star Borough School District curriculum coordinator. “I like especially the TV option versus the computer option, since most of our resources are computer based.”
For children in prekindergarten through fifth grade, KUAC TV carries educational, engaging programming daily. With such offerings as “Molly of Denali,” “Wordgirl,” “Xavier Riddle,” “Daniel Tiger” and more, PBS Kids’ programming teaches math and reading along with social and emotional skills. The programs air throughout the day on KUAC TV 9.1 and 24 hours a day on KUAC Kids 9.5. Supplemental learning kits are available at PBSKIDS.org/learn.
KUAC is a public service of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.