KUAC

KUAC TV 9 FM 89.9 is planning special programming on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

Listeners are invited to join KUAC FM for an Alaska “Almost” Live featuring Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol: The Radio Play.”

Alaska Live host Lori Neufeld will conduct interviews with director Tom Robenolt and the crew from Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre as they present a pandemic-friendly production of “A Christmas Carol.” You can tune in 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. Christmas Day on KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

To celebrate the end of 2020, KUAC FM 89.9 will host a special, locally produced program on Dec. 31. Everyone is invited to submit song requests in advance at kuac.org/nye-community-tune-in. The deadline to submit is Dec. 26.

Simply select a favorite song and dedicate it to a loved one with a short message. KUAC volunteers will read the messages on air on New Year’s Eve from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

 