Listeners are invited to join KUAC FM for an Alaska “Almost” Live featuring Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol: The Radio Play.”
Alaska Live host Lori Neufeld will conduct interviews with director Tom Robenolt and the crew from Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre as they present a pandemic-friendly production of “A Christmas Carol.” You can tune in 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. Christmas Day on KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.
To celebrate the end of 2020, KUAC FM 89.9 will host a special, locally produced program on Dec. 31. Everyone is invited to submit song requests in advance at kuac.org/nye-community-tune-in. The deadline to submit is Dec. 26.
Simply select a favorite song and dedicate it to a loved one with a short message. KUAC volunteers will read the messages on air on New Year’s Eve from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.